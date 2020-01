Lei Nāhonoapiʻilani written by Mima Makekau-Apo celebrates the wonders and beauty of West Maui. Project Kuleana is proud and honored to be able to honor the kupa, kama and kiaʻi of West Maui. When you watch and listen we hope you see the ʻāina in the faces, hear the ocean and winds in the voices and feel the strength and Aloha that the people of West Maui feel for their ʻāina, even through the changes and constant "Ua laʻi ʻoe me Nāhonoapiʻilani."