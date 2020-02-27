My time at Mauna Kea has inspired me in such a powerful way that, for me, I was able to express through my music. Kumu Hinaleimoana joined me on this journey. She listened to my melody and wrote my mana’o that helped me to express what I truly feel inside. Everything here was captured by my truly talented friend, Antonio while on this quest. I am so grateful for the opportunity I had to visit Mauna Kea and owe it to another dear friend, Kumu Nāpua, for urging me to follow my na’au and GO TO THE MAUNA! I hope this mele uplifts the hearts of my ‘Ohana, Lāhui, and warriors fighting every single day throughout our entire pae ‘āina. Continue the fight in love! Eō!