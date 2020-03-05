KPOA 93.5FM Maui
Home
Top 5
Radio Personalities
Shane Kahalehau
Napua
Sista Val
Ke’van Island Boy
Da Nui Kilakila
DC3 Dougie Boy
Segments
Live in Studio
Hawaiian Word Of The Day
Behind The Mele
Morning Mana’o
Honey I’m Hungry
Subscribe
More
Listen Live
Videos
Contact Us
Submit Your Song
Contest Rules
EEO Report
Menu
Home
Top 5
Radio Personalities
Shane Kahalehau
Napua
Sista Val
Ke’van Island Boy
Da Nui Kilakila
DC3 Dougie Boy
Segments
Live in Studio
Hawaiian Word Of The Day
Behind The Mele
Morning Mana’o
Honey I’m Hungry
Subscribe
More
Listen Live
Videos
Contact Us
Submit Your Song
Contest Rules
EEO Report
Live in Studio with Chef Tylan Pang
March 3, 2020